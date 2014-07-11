(Adds Morgan Stanley, Och-Ziff, Willis Group, Bessemer Trust,
Caixabank)
July 11 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of
MORGAN STANLEY
The Wall Street bank said that it hired five top financial
advisers, who collectively produced nearly $7 million in revenue
in the last twelve months, away from its competitors. The new
recruits joined the firm during a 10-day period stretching from
Tuesday, June 24 to Thursday, July 3.
WILLIS NORTH AMERICA
The unit of risk adviser and insurance broker Willis Group
Holdings Plc, named Bob Hayworth as president, chief
executive and managing partner of its Kansas operations.
Hayworth will oversee sales, service and support operations in
Kansas. Hayworth joins from Lockton Companies LLC, a privately
owned insurance brokerage firm, where he served as chief
operating officer, Kansas City Series.
OCH-ZIFF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
The hedge fund firm hired securities lawyer David Becker as
its new chief legal and chief compliance officer to replace Jeff
Blockinger, who will be leaving the firm.
Becker, 67, brings public and private sector experience to
the position, joining Och-Ziff from law firm Cleary Gottlieb
Steen & Hamilton where he was a partner and having previously
worked as General Counsel for the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.
BESSEMER TRUST
The private wealth management and investment advisory firm
named Ilka Gregory principal and senior wealth adviser. She will
focus on reaching out to ultra-high net worth families in the
Northeast region.
Gregory joins from Third Avenue Management, a privately
owned investment management firm, where she was a managing
director working with high net worth family office and
institutional investors.
CAIXABANK
The Spanish bank said it had appointed Javier Pano as its
new chief financial officer as part of a restructuring following
the departure of former chief executive Juan Maria Nin last
month.
The vacancy was created when former CFO Gonzalo Gortazar
replaced Nin as chief executive.
BANK OF AMERICA CORP
The second-largest U.S bank has appointed Mayank Saxena as
head of its Southeast Asia financial institutions group (FIG),
the latest in a spurt of investment bank hires in the financials
sector amid a surge of dealmaking in Asia by banks and insurers.
Saxena will report to Patrick Porritt, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch's new Asia Pacific FIG head, and to Southeast Asia
investment banking head Chris Gammons, the U.S. bank said in an
internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
The largest U.S. bank named Greg Guyett co-head of
Asia-Pacific banking as part of a management restructuring in
the region, Bloomberg reported, citing a memo.
Guyett will succeed Therese Esperdy, who is returning to the
United States to become global chairman of the financial
institutions group, the report said.
ICAP
The world's largest brokerage said on Thursday that the
co-heads of its flagship electronic foreign exchange trading
platform, EBS Market, had left the firm amid a management
shake-up at the broader business.
Darryl Hooker, who has been head of strategic currency
initiatives at ICAP, is taking over from former co-heads John
Schoen and Nichola Hunter, the company said in an emailed
statement.
RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES
The branch-based arm of parent company Raymond James
Financial, hired a team of securities brokers away from
UBS Financial Services, where they managed $575
million in client assets, the firm announced on Thursday.
Henry Hauser and Suzette Dybiec joined Raymond James'
Bexley, Ohio, branch on May 2 from UBS.
FM GLOBAL
The commercial and industrial property insurer said Thomas
Lawson will succeed Shivan Subramaniam as chief executive,
effective Jan. 1, 2015. Lawson, currently an executive vice
president, joined the company in 1979. Subramaniam will retire
on Dec. 31, after 40 years with the company, but will remain
chairman of the board.
SMITH & WILLIAMSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP
The UK-based company said it promoted Mickey Morrissey as
head of distribution for its Pooled Funds and Discretionary Fund
Management businesses.
Morrissey, now a partner, joined the company in 2012 as a
director and head of UK Independent Fund Advisory Sales to lead
the promotion of the DFM business to the financial advisory
sector.
(Compiled by Rohit T.K. and Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore)