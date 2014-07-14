(Adds Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management)
DEUTSCHE ASSET & WEALTH MANAGEMENT (DEAWM)
The unit of German lender Deutsche Bank AG named
Randy Brown head of its UK operations, a new role. Brown, who
will be based in London, has also been appointed global head of
DeAWM's Insurance and Pension Solutions. He most recently served
as DeAWM's co-chief investment officer alongside Asoka Wöhrmann.
BARCLAYS PLC
The bank has named Patrick Kwan and Reid Marsh as co-heads
of investment banking in the Asia-Pacific region, according to
an internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday.
CREDIT SUISSE AG
The financial services firm said it appointed Angie Ma
managing director, sector head and deputy market leader for
Greater China.
BANCO ESPIRITO SANTO
The Portuguese bank said its board put in place new
executives who were originally supposed to take over at the end
of July, after the Bank of Portugal accelerated management
changes there aiming to distance the bank from the financial
woes of the bank's founding family.
WONGA
Former RSA Insurance Group Chief Executive Andy
Haste was appointed chairman of Wonga, tasked with pushing
through changes at Britain's biggest payday lender which has
come under fire for its treatment of customers.
ARAB BANKING CORP
The bank said it named Sharon Craggs the head of group
compliance at its headquarters in Bahrain.
CO-OPERATIVE BANK
The UK-based bank's Chairman Richard Pym will step down to
join Allied Irish Banks as its chairman.
BNP PARIBAS SECURITIES SERVICES
The asset management division of BNP Paribas said
it added four executives to its team of UK asset managers.
RBC INVESTOR & TREASURY SERVICES
The company, part of Canada's Royal Bank of Canada,
said it appointed James Rausch as head, banks, brokers, and
exchanges for transaction banking.
ALLIANZ GLOBAL INVESTORS
An asset manager for Europe's biggest insurer Allianz SE
said it appointed a four-member team to develop its
$1.7 billion global emerging markets debt (EMD) business.
QATAR FINANCIAL CENTRE AUTHORITY
The commercial and strategic arm of Qatar Financial Centre
said it appointed Sheikh Salman Bin Hassan Al-Thani as chief
financial and tax officer.
BOSTON CONSULTING GROUP
The management consulting firm announced two senior
appointments to its capital markets business. The company named
Charles Teschner as head of capital markets, North America, and
Will Rhode as global head of capital markets research.
