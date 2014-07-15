(Adds Merrill Lynch)

July 15 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday.

MERRILL LYNCH

Robert Labriola joined the wealth management division of Bank of America Corp from Morgan Stanley, where he managed $200 million in assets. Labriola's hiring comes after John Thiel, head of U.S. Wealth Management for Merrill Lynch, told Reuters the firm planned to restart hiring after years of steadily reducing its broker headcount.

UBS AG

The Swiss lender recently hired three executives in New York and London to expand its Global Special Solutions team, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

JAPANESE GOVERNMENT PENSION INVESTMENT FUND

Japan's public pension fund is seeking to replace a long-serving key official with an investment expert, people familiar with the matter said, a further sign that the government wants to improve returns from the world's biggest pension fund.

METLIFE INC

The life insurance company said it appointed Jo Elphick head of employee benefits marketing to assist in the growth of its UK employee benefits business.

HARGREAVE HALE LTD

The UK-based stockbroking and asset management services provider said it hired three investment managers in its new office in York.

INVEL REAL ESTATE PARTNERS

The London-based investment firm said it made three appointments to take advantage of investment opportunities in Europe's real estate market.

VONTOBEL

The Swiss private bank said it appointed Catherine Salmon as client services manager to support its activities in the UK.

ADAMANT VENTURES

The British private equity firm said it added two executives to its London-based investment team.

LOMBARD ODIER

The Swiss private bank said it appointed Henry Fischel-Bock as head of its European private client business, effective Jan. 1.

CCMP CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC

The private equity firm named Doug Cahill as a managing director.