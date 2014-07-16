(Adds Benjamin F. Edwards & Co)
BENJAMIN F. EDWARDS & CO
The boutique brokerage with family ties to the old A.G.
Edwards & Sons, said it has hired 10 advisers away from Wells
Fargo Advisers since May.
The St. Louis-based investment firm and registered
investment adviser announced that the recruits have opened three
offices in Arkansas, South Carolina, and Texas, and joined
existing offices in Denver and New Jersey.
FLOOD RE
The Association of British Insurers (ABI) said Brendan
McCafferty was appointed chief executive of Flood Re, the UK
government-backed flood insurance scheme.
PRIVATE ADVISORS LLC
The asset management company said it had hired two senior
investment professionals. Zac McCarroll and Richard Wiltshire
join as managing directors.
SMITH & WILLIAMSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP
The UK-based investment management company said it added
John Anderson to its fixed income team as partner.
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP
The chairman of London Stock Exchange Group (LSE) is
to step down by the end of 2015 after more than a decade in the
role, he told shareholders at the company's annual general
meeting on Wednesday.
SNIPER CAPITAL LTD
The investment management company appointed Robin Duxfield
as chief operating officer.
HARCOURT INVESTMENT CONSULTING AG
The Zurich-based privately owned investment manager named
Michel Salden as senior portfolio manager of the Vontobel Fund -
Belvista Commodity.
AMUNDI
The Paris-based asset manager said it appointed Yasunori
Iwanaga chief investment officer of Amundi Japan.
ACTIS CAPITAL LLP
The London-based private equity firm said it appointed Shami
Nissan as a director in the company's responsible investment
team.
MAYBANK KIM ENG SECURITIES
The brokerage appointed Harmeet Singh Bedi chief executive
of Singapore.
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LTD
The bank said it appointed Mary MacLeod chief financial
officer for international and institutional banking.
BAIN CAPITAL VENTURES
Enrique Salem, the former chief executive of Symantec Corp
, is joining Bain Capital Ventures, the venture capital
arm of the private equity firm Bain Capital. Salem will focus on
investing in software companies, the firm said in a statement.
PSIGMA INCOME FUND
Veteran investor Bill Mott is to retire from fund management
at the end of the year and plans to stop running the PSigma
Income fund from Christmas, a British newspaper reported on
Tuesday.
