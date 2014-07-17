July 17 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD

The Swiss insurance company said it had appointed Patrick Cohen as head of customer and distribution for its general insurance (GI) business

FITCH SOLUTIONS

The distribution channel for rating agency Fitch Ratings' content said it appointed Brian Filanowski as its global product head.

3I GROUP PLC

The London-based private equity and venture capital company said it appointed Caroline Banszky as a non-executive director

PEEL HUNT

The UK-based brokerage appointed Kathy Boate as head of retail capital markets and Indy Bhattacharrya as head of UK IPO origination.

TULLETT PREBON

The British interdealer broker has appointed a former executive at Nomura, John Phizackerley, as chief executive. Phizackerley replaces Terry Smith and will need to lead the company through one of the toughest periods of structural change in its history.

FUNDING CIRCLE

Bob Steel, the chief executive of corporate finance firm Perella Weinberg, is to join the board of peer-to-peer loan company Funding Circle, in a major coup for the small business lender as it builds up its U.S. presence.

J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES

JPMorgan Chase & Co's New York-based wealth management business has been on a recruiting track this spring and summer, hiring 14 advisers from rival securities brokerages since March. (Compiled by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)