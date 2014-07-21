(Adds Deloitte, BTIG, Lazard Asset Management)
July 21 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of
other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CHINA RENAISSANCE SECURITIES
China Renaissance Securities has hired former JPMorgan
executive Yang Diao as co-head of investment banking,
according to an internal memo, adding another China
technology-focused banker amid a boom in such deals this year.
Diao will work alongside Jason Lam, who joined the firm last
year, according to the internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday.
SWISS BANKERS ASSOCIATION
The association said Mark-Oliver Baumgarten would become the
new head of financial market Switzerland and a member of the
executive board from October this year. Baumgarten succeeds
Renate Schwob, who is expected to retire at the end of October
2015.
Baumgarten is an attorney-at-law and has been a partner at
Staiger, Schwald & Partner Attorneys-at-Law since 2007.
NATIXIS GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
The Paris-based asset management company said it appointed
four professionals to its portfolio research and consulting
group. Julien Dauchez joins as consultant, Xavier Lassau and
Narimane Agha join as junior analysts, and Graham Brewster has
relocated from the Boston portfolio research and consulting
group, the asset manager said.
The four will be based in the firm's London office and will
report to James Beaumont, head of the London portfolio research
and consulting group, Natixis said.
Prior to joining Natixis, Dauchez was a director at Barclays
Capital, the investment banking division of Barclays bank, where
he worked on delivering cross asset fund solutions.
Lassau joins from asset manager Amundi in Paris, where he
was a quantitative risk analyst, and Agha joins from Natixis
Asset Management, also in Paris, where she worked as a
quantitative analyst in the risk measurement team.
Brewster worked for three years with Natixis's U.S.
portfolio research and consulting group.
STATE STREET CORP
The U.S.-based custodial bank named Kevin Wong head of
sector solutions for the Asia Pacific region. Wong replaces
Chris Taylor, who was appointed head of State Street's global
services and global markets businesses in Australia. Wong joins
from Citibank, where he was the manager for securities and
fund services business in China.
Based in Hong Kong, Wong will report to Wai-Kwong Seck, head
of State Street's Asia-Pacific global services and global
markets businesses, the company said.
AL KHALIJI COMMERCIAL BANK
The Qatar-based bank named Hesham Ezzdine its acting group
chief executive.
Ezzdine, who is currently group chief operating officer,
will assume the position from the close of business on July 22,
according to a bourse filing on Monday.
The current head of Qatar's sixth-largest lender by assets,
Robin McCall, resigned in May for personal reasons but was
remaining in place until a replacement was found.
J.C. RATHBONE ASSOCIATES LTD
The London-based financial risk management consultancy
appointed Nedal Ramahi as a consultant to its property team.
Nedal, to be based in London, will be responsible for
advising property sector clients on managing, pricing and
structuring hedging strategies. Nedal joins from BNP Paribas
, where he structured hybrid and subordinated debt. He
has also worked on credit trading and research desks at UBS
and Mitsubishi UFJ.
DELOITTE
Deloitte appointed David Wright managing director and David
Wilson senior adviser for its risk advisory practice.
Wright, who was the senior vice president and deputy
director of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco's
supervision and regulation division, will focus on capital
planning and stress testing in his new role.
Wilson, a former lead examiner and risk committee co-chair
with more than 30 years' experience at the Office of the
Comptroller of the Currency, will assist clients with risk
governance, credit, and market risk and regulatory management at
Deloitte risk advisory practice.
BTIG LLC
The institutional trading and related brokerage services
provider appointed William Buchanan and Graham Powis to expand
its investment banking and capital markets business.
Buchanan, who has joined from Lazard Capital Markets, will
head the investment banking business at BTIG. Powis will lead
the capital markets business. He joins from Lazard too, where he
was the head of U.S. equity capital markets.
BTIG also promoted K.C. Stone head of healthcare investment
banking.
LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT
The unit of Lazard Ltd hired Frank Sustersic as
portfolio manager of small cap growth equities. In his new role,
he will manage two new small cap equity strategies, the Lazard
US Small Cap Equity Growth strategy and the Lazard US Small Cap
Equity Growth Concentrated strategy. Sustersic joins from Turner
Investments, where he was a senior portfolio manager and
principal.
(Compiled by Rohit T.K. and Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore)