CANTOR FITZGERALD
The financial services firm appointed Eric Bourguignon
director of consumer & retail in its corporate finance team. He
will focus on mergers and acquisitions and equity capital
markets in retail and luxury goods. Bourguignon joins Cantor
Fitzgerald from HSBC Investment Bank where he served as senior
vice president on the retail coverage team, advising both
private equity and corporate clients on a broad range of
transactions.
MIZUHO BANK
The Japan-based Mizuho Financial Group Inc's unit,
named Kenneth Gambone as executive director in its public
finance investment banking group. Gambone, who has 25 years of
investment banking experience, will be based in New York and
will report to Bran Raskovic, managing director and head of
public finance.
Prior to joining Mizuho, Gambone worked as a director in
Barclays' public finance department.
SCHRODERS PLC
The global asset management company, appointed James Luke
commodity fund manager and metals analyst and Dravasp Jhabvala
commodity quantitative analyst.
Luke was previously co-head of metals research at JP Morgan
Chase & Co, while Jhabvala joins from Palaedino Group in
Geneva, where he specialized in developing investment strategies
for commodities. Schroders had £268 billion ($446.8 billion) of
assets under management, as of March 31.
MGIC INVESTMENT CORP
The mortgage insurer said Chief Operating Officer Patrick
Sinks would replace Chief Executive Curt Culver when he retires
in 2015. Culver, 62, began his career in the mortgage insurance
business in 1976, joining MGIC in 1982. His retirement is
effective March 1, 2015. Sinks has served as president and COO
of MGIC since January 2006.
HARGREAVE HALE LTD
The UK-based stockbroking and asset management services
provider, appointed Jeannette Cottrell to its London investment
team. Cottrell will focus on servicing both discretionary and
advisory mandates for private clients. She joins the firm from
Bestinvest, where she was employed a senior investment adviser.
AFRICAN PRIVATE EQUITY AND VENTURE CAPITAL ASSOCIATION
London-based African Private Equity and Venture Capital
Association (AVCA) appointed Dorothy Kelso director and head of
strategy and research. Kelso joins AVCA from Ernst and Young LLP
in London, where she was an associate director in the
private equity strategic market intelligence team.
Kelso has about 15 years of research, strategy and private
equity experience. She has also worked at Coller Capital, IE
Consulting, International Monetary Fund and Incisive Media.
AVCA's members include private equity and venture capital firms,
institutional investors and international development finance
institutions.
(Compiled by Rohit T.K. and Lehar Maan in Bangalore)