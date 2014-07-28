July 28 The following financial services
DELOITTE CORPORATE FINANCE LLC
The firm, part of Deloitte & Touche LLP's financial advisory
unit, named Vin Batra as managing director in its New York
Office.
BANK OF AMERICA
Bank of America Merrill Lynch has made two new internal
hires as co-heads of global equity capital markets (ECM). Craig
Coben has been appointed as the head of ECM for the Europe,
Middle East and Africa region, and Mary Ann Deignan, head of ECM
in the Americas.
COMMERCIAL BANK OF CEYLON
Sri Lanka's top listed lender Commercial Bank of Ceylon
said it had appointed deputy Chairman Dharma
Dheerasinghe as chairman of the bank with effect from July 29.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Germany's biggest lender has named Allianz Global Investors
executive James Dilworth to head its German asset and
wealth management business. ID:nL6N0Q320B]
MOELIS & CO
The boutique investment bank appointed Philip Smith as
managing director to provide financial and strategic advice to
industrial clients. Smith will focus on the capital goods and
automotive industries in the Europe, Middle East and Africa
region.
ACE LIFE
The global life insurance division of Ace Group named
Jeffrey Woo as its chief agency officer in Hong Kong. Woo will
be responsible for all aspects of agency management and will
report to Allan Lam, country president of Ace Life in Hong
Kong.
RATESETTER
The British peer-to-peer lending company, based in
Southwark, London, named Alan Hughes as its first non-executive
chairman. Hughes is a former chief executive of internet bank
First Direct.
