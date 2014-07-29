July 29 The following financial services
CITIGROUP
The chief financial officer of the bank's Institutional
Clients Group division, Jerry Bailey, is retiring and will be
replaced by Mark Mason, chief executive of the company's private
bank.
The bank also hired a physical iron ore trader from Deutsche
Bank to head its global bulk commodity sales team as
it looks to capitalize on increased market volatility.
The bank has made three senior appointments in its
technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) team covering
Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), as it seeks to
increase its share of spending in the sector.
WASHINGTON WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The independent registered adviser, a subsidiary of
broker-dealer NFP Advisor Services, said a former Morgan Stanley
broker joined its Westport, Connecticut office.
STANDARD CHARTERED BANK
The bank named Paul Denslow as head of FX sales, America,
and Brian Jennings as director of global corporate sales.
STANDARD CHARTERED BANK (HONG KONG) LTD
The bank said Katherine Tsang, chairperson for Greater
China, has decided to take an early retirement from Aug. 1 to
pursue personal challenges.
FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INVESTMENTS
Franklin Templeton Investments appointed Isabella Chan as
head of its retail business for Greater China and Southeast
Asia, effective mid-July.
AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
AXA Investment Managers named David Page as senior economist
as it tries to strengthen the macroeconomic expertise that
supports its investment and client teams globally.
(Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore)