HSBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT (USA)
HSBC Global Asset Management (USA) Inc named Deborah LaBerge
as head of institutional sales, North America. LaBerge, who will
be based in New York, was previously with Scottish Widows
Investment Partnership.
CITIGROUP INC
Christopher Danely, a semiconductor stock analyst at
JPMorgan Chase & Co, has left to join Citigroup, the
Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the
matter.
A senior member of the bank's energy and commodities team in
Houston, Deepanshu Pandita, has left, the bank said, without
giving a reason.
MORGAN STANLEY
Morgan Stanley's head of electronic trading for Asia
ex-Japan Gabriel Butler has quit, according to a Hong Kong
Securities and Futures Commission filing.
Morgan Stanley also named senior International Monetary Fund
official Reza Moghadam to work with sovereign clients globally
in its capital markets business.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
Bank of America Merrill Lynch named Miwa Ohmori, the former
vice chairman of Merrill Lynch Japan Securities, as its Tokyo
branch manager, effective Aug. 1.
EVERCORE PARTNERS INC
Evercore Partners said it had hired Swag Ganguly as a senior
managing director from Rothschild Group as part of its expansion
of the investment banking business in London.
NATIXIS
The investment bank named John Wade as head of its
Syndicate/MTN desk, Asia Pacific, based in Hong Kong.
