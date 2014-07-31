BRIEF-CME Group posts Q1 EPS of $1.18
* First-quarter 2017 average daily volume was a record 17.1 million contracts, up 1 percent compared with first-quarter 2016
July 31 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BARCLAYS PLC
Barclays has hired Marc Chowrimootoo from Bank of American Merrill Lynch to join its leveraged finance team in Europe, a person familiar with the matter said.
SEI INVESTMENTS CO
SEI Investments named Paul Nevin director of its institutional group based in London. Nevin joins from Credit Suisse where he was managing director of structured solutions. (Compiled by Sneha Banerjee)
* Exec says working on a number of options to bring down promoter shareholding as asked by RBI