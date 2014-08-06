(Adds Willis Group)
Aug 6 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BANK OF ENGLAND
The Bank of England said its top insurance regulator, Julian
Adams, was leaving to take on a role at major insurance group
Prudential Plc.
GREENHILL & CO INC
The boutique investment bank said it hired Ken Anderson from
UBS AG as a senior adviser for its London office.
Anderson has also served as director general for United
Kingdom's Department of Health and National Health Service.
PROTEGE PARTNERS
The asset management firm, which invests in small hedge
funds, hired Michael Weinberg as chief investment strategist. He
most recently headed the global equity business at FRM, a unit
of hedge fund manager Man Group Plc.
EVERCORE PARTNERS INC
The boutique investment bank said it hired Mark Hanson from
Barclays Plc as a senior managing director for its
healthcare group. Hanson, who was most recently managing
director of investment banking in Barclays' healthcare group,
will join Evercore in October and be based in New York.
MARSH & MCLENNAN CO
Mercer, a subsidiary of insurer broker Marsh & McLennan Co
, named Tatsuya Kamoi as market leader for the far east
market. Prior to Mercer, Kamoi was vice president of industrial
services business at International Business Machine Corp's
Japan unit.
WILLIS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
Willis North America, part of insurance and reinsurance
broker Willis Group Holdings Plc, appointed Michael
Connelly as managing partner of Willis of Colorado Inc.
(Compiled by Neha Dimri and Rohit T.K. in Bangalore)