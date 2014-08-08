(Royal Bank of Scotland, RBC Wealth Management)

Aug 8 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BLACKROCK INC

The investment management firm appointed Tan-Yuan Kueh as head of private bank business and strategic client development, Asia ex-Japan, effective Aug. 7.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

The German bank hired high-yield debt trader Nick Brice from Credit Suisse Group AG, Bloomberg reported, citing people briefed on the move.

RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The division of Royal Bank of Canada announced on Friday it hired a veteran adviser away from the regional wealth management group Janney Montgomery Scott, where he managed $245 million in assets.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND

The bank is shutting its controversial turnaround division and the two most senior executives who ran it are to leave the bank, a person familiar with the situation said on Friday.

NORTHERN TRUST CORP

The financial holding company said Peter Jordan will head its global fund services in the Asia-Pacific region, moving him from a similar role in Australia and New Zealand.

OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP LTD

The bank named Ong Eng Bin as chief executive of OCBC Bank (Malaysia) Berhad, effective Aug. 8. Ong was previously the head of business banking, OCBC Malaysia. (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Lehar Maan in Bangalore)