BLACKROCK INC
The investment management firm appointed Tan-Yuan Kueh as
head of private bank business and strategic client development,
Asia ex-Japan, effective Aug. 7.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
The German bank hired high-yield debt trader Nick Brice from
Credit Suisse Group AG, Bloomberg reported, citing
people briefed on the move.
RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The division of Royal Bank of Canada
announced on Friday it hired a veteran adviser away from the
regional wealth management group Janney Montgomery Scott, where
he managed $245 million in assets.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
The bank is shutting its controversial turnaround division
and the two most senior executives who ran it are to leave the
bank, a person familiar with the situation said on Friday.
NORTHERN TRUST CORP
The financial holding company said Peter Jordan will head
its global fund services in the Asia-Pacific region, moving him
from a similar role in Australia and New Zealand.
OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORP LTD
The bank named Ong Eng Bin as chief executive of OCBC Bank
(Malaysia) Berhad, effective Aug. 8. Ong was previously the head
of business banking, OCBC Malaysia.
