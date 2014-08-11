(Adds American Century; updates EY)

Aug 11 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday.

LOMBARD ODIER INVESTMENT MANAGERS

The institutional asset management arm of Lombard Odier Group named Nancy Everett, a former BlackRock Inc executive, to the newly created post of senior advisor in its U.S. operations. Everett will focus on traditional and alternative investment strategies at Lombard Odier Investment Managers (LOIM).

EY

The audit firm, formerly known as Ernst & Young, named George Atalla to the role of global sector leader at its government and public sector practice. Atalla was a partner and vice president at consultancy firm Booz & Co, where he led its government public sector practice across the Middle East and Africa.

The company also appointed Joseph Carroll an executive director in its private client services practice.

Carroll joins from investment management firm Rockefeller & Co, where he was a managing director.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON

The investment management company appointed Douglas Hymas country executive for Japan and general manager of its Tokyo branch. Hymas, who has worked in Japan since 1991, was most recently president and chief executive of ING Mutual Funds Investment Co (Japan).

AMERICAN CENTURY INVESTMENTS

The investment management firm hired Glen Casey, an executive from Goldman Sachs Asset Management, as senior vice-president and global head of products.

BLUEBAY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP

The unit of Royal Bank of Canada's asset management business said it appointed Kaspar Hense a portfolio manager in its investment grade team. Hense worked at Deutsche Asset Management, a unit of German lender Deutsche Bank AG, in Frankfurt for the most part of his decade-long career.

NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC

The asset management firm named Gillian Tiltman a portfolio manager for Europe within its Global Real Estate Securities Group. Tiltman, who joins from a Prudential Plc division, will focus on managing assets invested in Europe within the global real estate strategy. (Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri and Rohit T.K. in Bangalore)