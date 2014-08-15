(Adds Blackrock Inc, CFPB, Iceland's central bank)

Aug 15 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BREVAN HOWARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP

The hedge fund has rehired Chris Cecere, a trader criticized by Japanese authorities for his alleged role in efforts to rig the London Interbank Offered Rate, or Libor, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP

The exchange operator said that Sharon Bowles, a former member of the European Parliament, had joined its board of directors as a non-executive director.

Bowles served in the European Parliament from 2005 until earlier this year and was member of its Economic and Monetary Affairs and Legal Affairs committees.

BLACKROCK INC

The head of BlackRock Inc's registered investment adviser business plans to leave that position early next year to take a new senior adviser role at the firm, according to an internal company memo.

Sue Thompson, who also oversees BlackRock's sales efforts with asset managers and ETF investment strategists for the company's iShares exchange-traded funds business, has asked to move into the new role starting in the first quarter of next year, according to the memo.

THE U.S. CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (CFPB)

The bureau has hired Patricia McClung as assistant director of mortgage markets, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing an official with knowledge of the matter.

McClung, who spent 23 years at mortgage finance firm Freddie Mac, joins CFPB from the Federal Housing Administration, where she was a senior adviser for the past year.

ICELAND'S CENTRAL BANK

The bank's governor Mar Gudmundsson, who was picked for a new five-year term on Friday, said he might not reapply for the job if he needed to do that before the end of the term.

ABN AMRO BANK

The Dutch bank appointed three sector heads in its commodities operations in Asia as part of a plan to expand commodity trade finance in the region.

Eunice Chin was appointed head of energy commodities, Angeline Tang as head of agri commodities and Priscilla Lee as head of metals commodities, Singapore.

BOSTON PRIVATE BANK & TRUST CO

The wealth management and private banking company said it hired Linda Hunter from Simplicity Bancorp Inc as vice president and manager of southern California banking offices. (Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri and Lehar Maan in Bangalore)