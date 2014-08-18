(Adds BNY Mellon and Citigroup)

Aug 18 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

BNY Mellon Wealth Management has hired Dawn Bitton as portfolio manager at the firm's Denver office.

CITIGROUP INC

Citi Private Bank appointed Shane Hiller as director and private banker at its San Francisco office.

The bank also named Danny Wise its European head of G10 foreign exchange trading in London, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Wise was one of six foreign exchange employees at Credit Suisse Group AG in London and New York who left the bank in a cost-cutting drive in May.

CANTOR FITZGERALD & CO

The brokerage hired two Goldman Sachs Group Inc executives to its foreign exchange sales and trading group.

Joseph Pinto was named senior managing director, while Stephan McElreath was appointed vice president and were charged with building out the brokerage's global forex trading business.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

The German lender hired one executive each from Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc to bolster its IT compliance and security.

ING INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INTERNATIONAL

The asset management unit of Dutch banking and insurance company ING Groep NV hired two executives for its emerging market equity team.

TSB BANKING GROUP PLC

The British bank hired David Fenton from Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc (RBS) as chief economist. Fenton will be responsible for providing intelligence and analysis to TSB's senior management on economic issues impacting the business.

MEDLEY LLC

The owner of business development company Medley Capital Corp said it promoted Senior Managing Director Brian Dohmen to head of direct lending for eastern United States.

ALLIANZ GLOBAL INVESTORS

The investment management unit of German insurer and asset manager Allianz SE appointed Joe Moody to its global solutions business in a newly created role. He joins Allianz from New York-based pension advisory firm Pacific Global Advisors, where he was a senior independent adviser.

DELOITTE LLP

The accounting and consulting firm said Chief Executive Joe Echevarria plans to retire later this month to follow his interest in public service. Deloitte's board has named Chief Financial Officer Frank Friedman as the CEO, pending completion of a formal leadership election, which is under way. (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore)