Aug 20 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
NORTHERN TRUST CORP
The financial group's hedge fund division, Northern Trust
Alternatives, has appointed Tristan Thomas as director of
portfolio strategy. Thomas joins from Mesirow Financial Holdings
Inc in Chicago.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
John Shaffer, who co-heads the financial group's New York
credit sales, will leave by the end of the year, a company
spokeswoman said.
Avanish Bhavsar, who currently oversees cross-assets sales
will take over the additional role of co-head of credit sales
for the U.S. with Jon Meltzer, Goldman Sachs spokeswoman Tiffany
Galvin said.
A senior Goldman Sachs freight trader in London, Tor
Svelland, will join Geneva-based merchant trader Trafigura
Beheer BV as co-head of its dry freight desk, a
spokesman from Trafigura confirmed on Wednesday.
LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC
The largest U.S. independent broker-dealer by sales force
said it added to its network a new independent registered
investment advisory group with 13 financial advisers.
INVESTEC BANK PLC
The subsidiary of Investec Plc, named Stefan
Szczurowski to its fund finance team. Szczurowski, who has
worked at Investec Bank in Australia since 2009, will focus on
developing lending solutions for the private equity market.
AVIVA INVESTORS
The asset management business of insurer Aviva Plc,
said it hired four investment and risk professionals for its
Chicago and Toronto offices.
RBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
The unit of Royal Bank of Canada appointed Clive
Brown chief executive and managing director of its international
business. Brown joins from JP Morgan Asset Management, where he
was global chief operating officer and chairman of Asia, based
in Hong Kong.
DIFC AUTHORITY
Jeffrey Singer said he had resigned as CEO of the DIFC
Authority, which oversees Dubai's financial free zone, the Dubai
International Financial Centre. The resignation is with
immediate effect, Singer told Reuters by telephone.
(Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore)