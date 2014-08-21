(Adds Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank)
Aug 21 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
The financial group's registered broker-dealer Wells Fargo
Advisors said it recruited two brokers away from rival
securities brokerage Morgan Stanley, where they managed
nearly $350 million in client assets.
Alison Scavone, a 32-year-industry veteran, and William
Hayden Bates started at Wells's office in Westport, Connecticut,
on Aug. 15. They bring with them client associates Summer
Gigliotti and Jennifer Blair.
U.S. BANK
Wealth manager U.S. Bank, a unit of U.S. Bancorp,
hired two executives for its private client reserve in Phoenix.
Christopher Wilkinson and Dean Scheinert were named wealth
management consultants for the private client reserve.
EURONEXT
The European exchange operator said on Thursday it had
appointed Andrew Simpson as head of its post-trade business.
Post-trade services include clearing - the transfer of ownership
of securities after they have been traded - custody and
settlement. Simpson has previously worked for Rate Validation
Services, which recently won a mandate to calculate benchmark
interest rate Libor, and central counterparty EuroCCP.
STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS
The asset management unit of British financial services
group Standard Life Plc named Jim Giacin head of
insurance business development, based in Boston. Giacin was
earlier a director in the financial institutions group at
Bancorp Services LLC, a provider of structured financial
products to banks and insurers.
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC
The wealth manager said it had hired financial advisers
James Switzer and Eric Cobb from Morgan Stanley. The
team, which operates independently as Switzer Cobb Wealth
Partners, has joined Raymond James Financial Services (RJFS), a
wholly owned subsidiary of Raymond James.
(Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Amrutha Gayathri in
Bangalore)