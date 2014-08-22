(Adds Santander UK)

The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday.

** SANTANDER UK PLC LTD

The firm's unit, Santander Asset Management UK Ltd, appointed Divya Manek as a fund manager in its global European fixed-income team, focusing on European bond strategies.

** NAIROBI SECURITIES EXCHANGE LTD IPO-NAIR.NR

Chief executive Peter Mwangi will step down in November after completing two three-year terms market rules allow, the exchange said on Friday. Mwangi oversaw its long-term goal of opening up ownership of the stock market to non-brokers through an initial public offering that closed last week.

** NORTHWEST BANCSHARES INC

The holding company of Northwest Savings Bank said it appointed William Harvey Jr as chief financial officer.

The company also named Steven Fisher as chief revenue officer.