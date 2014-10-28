(Corrects Oct 27 item on Value Partners to say "Value Partners"
from "Value Partners Group Ltd." The error also appeared in
earlier versions of this compilation)
Oct 27 The following financial services industry
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG
The German exchange operator has named investment banker and
former UBS executive Carsten Kengeter as its new CEO
from next June, replacing Reto Francioni after nearly a decade
at the helm.
SOCIETE GENERALE
The French banking group said it appointed Sonal Priyanka
regional head of trade for Southeast Asia, India and the Middle
East within its global transaction banking division.
WILLIS NORTH AMERICA
The unit of Willis Group Holdings, hired Nancy
Korcinsky from PNC Financial Services Group Inc as
managing partner of its Pittsburgh operations. Korcinsky
succeeds Linda Kortlandt who was managing partner of the
Pittsburgh operations since 2003.
INVESTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset management company said Simon Brazier will be
appointed portfolio manager of the Investec UK Alpha Fund upon
arrival in November 2014. Brazier will become lead manager of
the Investec UK Alpha Fund, and the offshore Investec GSF UK
Equity Fund.
CO-OPERATIVE BANK PLC
The British lender appointed Dennis Holt chairman as it
looks to move on from its near collapse last year and a drugs
scandal involving former chairman Paul Flowers.
ACE LTD
The U.S. insurer appointed Edward Ler as president director
for Indonesia's general insurance business.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
The world's largest custody bank by assets said it appointed
Keon Ho Kang to head its newly created foreign exchange dealing
room in Singapore.
VALUE PARTNERS
The management consultancy appointed Mayank Parekh director
and managing partner for Asia and Demetrio Di Martino to lead
its telecom media technology practice in Asia. It also appointed
Yeo Soo Ruey to lead its Asia wide private equity practice.
CHARLES STANLEY GROUP PLC
The British stockbroker and investment manager said it
appointed Paul Abberley chief executive, effective if, and as
soon as, regulatory approval is received. Abberley was
previously interim CEO of Aviva Investors Holdings Ltd and Aviva
Investors Global Services Ltd.
PSIGMA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The investment management company appointed Toby
Jameson-Till investment director. Till joins Psigma from
Kleinwort Benson, where he worked as a portfolio manager for
more than six years.
