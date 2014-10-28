(Adds Goldman Sachs, U.S. Bank Wealth Management, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, Deutsche Bank)

Oct 28 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC

The bank said it appointed Colin Holdstock and Glen Goh managing directors in its Asia Pacific Markets business, based in Singapore. Holdstock will be the Asia Pacific head of cash and non-deliverable forwards, emerging markets short-term interest rate trading and currency options trading.

GOLDMAN SACHS

Alexander Dibelius, one of Germany's most prominent investment bankers, is stepping down as country-head of Goldman Sachs and will be replaced by Wolfgang Fink and Joerg Kukies, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.

J.P. MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT

The unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co said Managing Director Kris Jonsson and Executive Director Sandeep Bhamra would join its Global Endowments & Foundations Group as client advisers.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The bank will name Marcus Schenck, former finance chief at energy firm E.ON and now investment banker at Goldman Sachs, as chief financial officer, replacing Stefan Krause, according to a report in the online edition of Manager Magazin.

U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The unit of U.S. Bancorp appointed Dominic Cotrano as wealth management adviser for the private client reserve of U.S. Bank in Chicago.

LEGG MASON INC

The asset manager said its Chief Executive Joseph Sullivan has been elected chairman of the board, effective immediately.

Sulivan succeeds Dennis Kass, who has been chairman since July, 2013.

ING VYSYA BANK LTD

The bank said Chief Executive Shailendra Bhandari resigned and will continue to be in office till Jan. 31, 2015.

ING Vysya appointed Uday Sareen, deputy CEO and wholesale banking head as the CEO. (Compiled by Avik Das and Lehar Maan in Bangalore)