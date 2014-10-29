BRIEF-Jordan's Almehanya Real Estate Investments and Housing Q1 profit rises
Oct 29 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
DEUTSCHE BANK
The German bank reshuffled and expanded its management board by naming a Goldman Sachs banker Marcus Schenck as chief financial officer, replacing Stefan Krause on May 21.
The bank also said it appointed Bryan Kraft director and lead research analyst covering the U.S. media, cable and satellite sectors within the bank's markets division.
HARTFORD FUNDS
The provider of mutual funds and college savings plans appointed Bill Dougherty as senior vice president to oversee its defined contribution investment-only (DCIO) distribution team.
BOSTON PRIVATE BANK & TRUST CO
The wealth management and private banking firm said Carol Katzman joined as vice president of its residential mortgage lending business.
BNY MELLON
The world's largest custody bank by assets said it appointed Luis Castellanos as managing director for business development in BNY Mellon Wealth Management in Florida. The bank said Castellanos will report to Florida regional President Joe Fernandez.
BINCKBANK
The head of the Dutch discount broker Koen Beentjes is stepping down, as the brokerage reported sharp falls in profits.
BGC PARTNERS INC
The interdealer broker said it appointed Phil Cramp as head of credit, repo and EGBs in London. Cramp, who assumes office on Dec. 1, replaces Rob Kitchin. (Compiled by Avik Das and Lehar Maan in Bangalore)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, April 26 (Fitch) 本文章英文原文最初于2017年4月6日发布于：<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1021743">Fitch Affirms China Taiping Insurance Group's IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable 惠誉评级确认中国太平保险集团有限责任公司（太平集团）、中国太平保险集团（香港）有限公司（太平集团（香港））和中国太平保险控股有限公司（太平控股）的发行人违约评级 为‘A’级。 惠誉同时确认了太平人寿保险有限公司（太平人寿）的保险公司财务实力评级为‘A+’级，太平再保险有限公司（太平再保险）的保险公司财务实力评级为‘A’级，展望稳定。 完整评级行动列表请见本文章末尾。 关键评级驱动因素 确认评级反映出太平集团的资本金水平一直很稳健、经营业绩持续盈利、保费来源多样化、业务持续增长。惠誉认为太平人寿是太平集团内