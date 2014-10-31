(Adds Wells Fargo Advisors and J Safra Sarasin)
BGC PARTNERS INC
The interdealer broker said it appointed James Cawley as
chief executive officer of its swap execution facility
subsidiary, BGC Derivative Markets LP.
Wells Fargo Advisors
Financial group Wells Fargo & Co's registered
broker-dealer appointed David Saleh as first vice president for
investments. Saleh joins from Edward Jones where he worked in
the role of financial advisor.
J SAFRA SARASIN
The deputy chief executive officer of the Swiss private bank
resigned on Friday to contest legal investigations initiated
against him in Germany, the bank said in a statement.
FINRA
Wall Street's industry-funded watchdog on Thursday named a
long-time official, Richard Berry, as the new head of its
securities arbitration unit.
Berry will replace the head of FINRA's arbitration unit,
Linda Fienberg, who retires at the end of November after 18
years in her current job.
JEFFERIES GROUP LLC
Sage Kelly, the head of the company's healthcare investment
banking group, is taking a leave of absence from the firm as he
wages a bitter divorce battle with his estranged wife, a person
familiar with the matter said on Thursday. Jefferies is a unit
of Leucadia National Corp.
