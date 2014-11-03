(Adds Schroders Portfolio, BNY Mellon, Highland Capital, London Stock Exchange, Pacific Investment)

Nov 3 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

SCHRODERS PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS

The firm, part of the British asset management company Schroders Plc, said it appointed Philip Howard to the role of liability driven investment (LDI) solutions manager.

BNY MELLON

The investment management brand of the Bank of New York Mellon Corp said it appointed Ygnacio Garcia-Saladrigas as a senior wealth director in BNY Mellon Wealth Management's Miami office.

HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP

The investment management firm said it appointed Carla Martin as managing director of national accounts for the independent broker dealer channel for its mutual fund business Highland Capital Funds Distributor Inc.

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP

The financial information company said it appointed Serge Harry to the group's executive committee.

PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO

In its effort to rebuild its leadership team after the departure of Bill Gross, the investment management firm said on Monday it rehired Marc Seidner as chief investment officer of non-traditional strategies.

EDISON INVESTMENT RESEARCH

The investment research firm said it appointed Rachel Carroll global head of investor access and Paul Glover senior account director in the investor access team.

PRO GLOBAL INSURANCE SOLUTIONS PLC

The reinsurance and insurance services provider said it hired Mory Katz from Equifax Inc to the role of U.S. managing director.

ROYAL LONDON ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset manager said it appointed Piers Hillier chief investment officer, effective Jan. 5.

ROWAN DARTINGTON

The wealth manager said it appointed Richard Mutton as business development manager to support the expansion of its intermediary arm in London and the South East.

BARROW, HANLEY, MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC

The investment firm named Jeff Passmore as director, client portfolio manager and liability-driven investing strategist. (Compiled by Manya Venkatesh and Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)