BRIEF-Lifestyle Properties Development says application made for resumption of trading
* application has been made by co to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 20 april 2017
Nov 4 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS INC
Asset management company said it appointed Brian Portnoy as vice president and director of investment education.
MENZIES LLP
The UK-based accountancy firm said it promoted Amy Askew from associate director to partner.
JUPITER GROUP
The UK-based asset management firm said it appointed Ross Teverson from Standard Life Investments to the newly created role of head of strategy, global emerging markets.
AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The unit of French financial company AXA SA, said it appointed Stephen Sexeny head of U.S. Client Group.
BATS GLOBAL MARKETS
The No. 2 U.S. stock exchange operator by volume said on Tuesday it appointed market veteran Chris Concannon as its president, effective Dec. 15.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Zar Amrolia, who helped to build the German bank into the world's biggest fixed-income dealer, will leave as co-head of debt and currency trading in London to lead technology improvement efforts, Deutsche Bank said on Tuesday. Richard Herman, the New York-based co-head of the same division, will assume responsibility for the entire operation, a spokesman said.
Also the bank's asset & wealth management division said Tuesday it hired broker, Kevin Laurie, to its New York Private Client Services office on Wall Street, the latest in a handful of hires Deutsche has made this year.
BROOKS MACDONALD INTERNATIONAL
The unit of Brooks Macdonald Group Plc said it appointed David Smith senior investment manager in its Guernsey office.
WALKER CRIPS GROUP PLC
The UK-based Investment management company said it appointed Sue White investment manager in its Birmingham office.
BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT
The investment management firm said it appointed Hiromi Wada president and representative director for Japan. (Compiled by Manya Venkatesh and Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)
