Nov 5
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
LLOYD'S
The London-based insurance marketing association said it
appointed Mark Cooper as the association's first country manager
for Dubai.
LEGAL & GENERAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The fund management business of British insurer Legal &
General said it appointed Chris De Marco as the head of
institutional client management and strategy.
SYZ & CO
The Swiss banking group named Suzanna Wong as head of sales
Asia and Hong Kong office head.
U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The wealth management division of U.S. Bancorp said it
promoted Dan Farley to twin cities investment lead.
NEW YORK LIFE INSURANCE CO
The life insurance company appointed Kelli Parsons as chief
corporate communications and marketing officer from Fannie Mae.
SENECA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
UK-based firm said it appointed Peter Elston as global
investment strategist.
CAMPBELL & CO
The investment manager said it appointed Kathryn Kaminski,
as director, investment strategies, effective Jan. 2.
AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The investment management firm, part of French financial
group AXA SA, said it appointed Gregory Venizelos
senior credit strategist in its research and investment strategy
team.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Ted Tobiason, head of equity capital markets in technology
and the only investment banker at the German bank allowed to
muse on Twitter, is leaving for Morgan Stanley, according to
people familiar with the matter.
BNY MELLON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The investment management firm said it appointed Asmita
Kapadia to the newly created role of head of corporate
communications for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).
