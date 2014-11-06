Nov 6 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CASEY, QUIRK & ASSOCIATES LLC
The management consulting firm named Peter Chambers as a
senior adviser for Europe.
BNY MELLON CORP
The bank appointed Marcelino Pendas as a senior director and
team leader in the company's international wealth management
group's Miami office.
SANDITON ASSET MANAGEMENT
London-based asset management firm said it appointed Guy
Hill senior investment director.
RATHBONE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The UK-based investment management firm appointed Will
Roberts as an investment director in its Liverpool office.
MORGAN STANLEY
The financial services company's investment management unit
has named Jens Nystedt as managing director at its emerging
markets debt team.
PINEBRIDGE INVESTMENTS
The asset manager said it named John Thornton as
non-executive chairman, effective Nov. 21.
BEAZLEY PLC
The specialist insurer appointed Maryval Rubel, Safeer
Mohammed and Amy Krych as underwriters to its private enterprise
team, which focuses on the professional liability needs of small
businesses.
(Compiled by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore)