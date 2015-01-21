BRIEF-Tortoise Energy's unaudited NAV $1.5 bln, as of April 30
* Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp provides unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio update as of April 30, 2017
Jan 21 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday.
SCHRODER & CO BANK AG
The company appointed Marc Brodard as head of its Geneva branch to help grow its wealth management business in Switzerland.
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP
David Owens will join the company's loan syndications team in London later this month.
UNION BANCAIRE PRIVEE
The Swiss private bank appointed Koon Chow as senior macro and foreign exchange strategist in its emerging markets and fixed income team.
KR GROUP
The financial specialist appointed Michael Schaefer as chief operating officer to spearhead its expansion efforts. (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 1 Credit Suisse AG has deployed 20 robots within the bank, some of which are helping employees answer basic compliance questions, the Swiss bank's global markets chief executive, Brian Chin, said on Monday.