Jan 21 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday.

SCHRODER & CO BANK AG

The company appointed Marc Brodard as head of its Geneva branch to help grow its wealth management business in Switzerland.

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP

David Owens will join the company's loan syndications team in London later this month.

UNION BANCAIRE PRIVEE

The Swiss private bank appointed Koon Chow as senior macro and foreign exchange strategist in its emerging markets and fixed income team.

KR GROUP

The financial specialist appointed Michael Schaefer as chief operating officer to spearhead its expansion efforts. (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)