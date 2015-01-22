Jan 22 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BDO LLP
The UK-based accountancy and business advisory firm
appointed Fiona Raistrick and Richard Weighell partners in its
financial services team.
EVERCORE PARTNERS INC
The advisory firm appointed Steven Todrys as a senior
adviser to its investment banking business.
FIFTH STREET FINANCE CORP
The financial services company promoted President Todd Owens
to chief executive following the resignation of Leonard
Tannenbaum.
PUMA INVESTMENTS
The tax-efficient investment specialist appointed Royal Bank
of Scotland Group Plc executive Katherine Woodfine as an
investment analyst.
(Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)