UPDATE 1-Marks & Spencer names industry veteran Archie Norman as chairman
LONDON, May 5 British clothing and food retailer Marks & Spencer has appointed Archie Norman, a veteran of the sector, as its new chairman, it said on Friday.
Jan 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
U.S. BANK
The wealth management division of U.S. Bancorp, named Dan Farley regional investment director for its Private Client Reserve.
UBS INVESTMENT BANK
The investment bank appointed Dan Waldman head of foreign exchange G10 strategy team, effective Jan. 26.
He will report to Stephane Deo, the global head of macro strategy at the bank. (Compiled by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)
LONDON, May 5 British clothing and food retailer Marks & Spencer has appointed Archie Norman, a veteran of the sector, as its new chairman, it said on Friday.
MILAN, May 5 Banca Popolare di Vicenza will pocket 21.3 million euros ($23 million) from the sale of a stake in Italian packaging company IMA, the lender said on Friday.