Jan 27 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

RBC Wealth Management, the U.S. brokerage arm of the bank, said it recruited three brokers from UBS Wealth Management Americas UBSG.VX where they managed $200 million in client assets.

Separately, the unit also appointed Nicole Vettise institutional portfolio manager in the firm's London-based business development team.

BARCLAYS PLC

The investment management unit of Barclays, Barclays Wealth and Investment Management, said it appointed Francesco Grosoli head of wealth management Europe.

KOMERCNI BANKA

Societe Generale's Czech unit said Jiri Sperl would become its chief finance officer, replacing Libor Loefler.

FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC

The investment management firm announced three appointments to its institutional sales, relationship management and consultant relations team.

WILLIS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

Willis North America, a unit of the insurance broker, appointed Joe Peiser as head of casualty broking.

LOOMIS SAYLES & CO LP

The investment manager appointed Esty Dwek as a global strategist for emerging markets.

TIKEHAU CAPITAL GROUP

Jean Pierre Mustier, formerly head of corporate and investment banking at UniCredit, has joined Tikehau Capital as a partner to help the fund manager's international expansion. (Compiled by Natalie Grover)