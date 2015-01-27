Jan 27 The following financial services industry
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
RBC Wealth Management, the U.S. brokerage arm of the bank,
said it recruited three brokers from UBS Wealth Management
Americas UBSG.VX where they managed $200 million in client
assets.
Separately, the unit also appointed Nicole Vettise
institutional portfolio manager in the firm's London-based
business development team.
BARCLAYS PLC
The investment management unit of Barclays, Barclays Wealth
and Investment Management, said it appointed Francesco Grosoli
head of wealth management Europe.
KOMERCNI BANKA
Societe Generale's Czech unit said Jiri Sperl
would become its chief finance officer, replacing Libor Loefler.
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC
The investment management firm announced three appointments
to its institutional sales, relationship management and
consultant relations team.
WILLIS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
Willis North America, a unit of the insurance broker,
appointed Joe Peiser as head of casualty broking.
LOOMIS SAYLES & CO LP
The investment manager appointed Esty Dwek as a global
strategist for emerging markets.
TIKEHAU CAPITAL GROUP
Jean Pierre Mustier, formerly head of corporate and
investment banking at UniCredit, has joined Tikehau Capital as a
partner to help the fund manager's international expansion.
