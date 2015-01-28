(Adds Oppenheimer, Fortress Investment, Prudential, Lloyds
Banking, Wells Fargo, Kroll; updates JPMorgan Chase)
Jan 28 The following financial services industry
OPPENHEIMER HOLDINGS INC
A unit of the company, Oppenheimer & Co Inc, appointed Doron
Barness as the head of trading, U.S. equities.
Barness, who worked at WP Asset Management and Goldman Sachs
Group Inc before joining Oppenheimer, replaces Peter
Feinberg, who is retiring later this month.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
The bank's chairman of China investment banking, Gong
Fangxiong, will retire, a source with direct knowledge of the
move said on Wednesday, giving no reason for the decision.
Gong, also known as Frank Gong, will stay with the firm
during a transition period, added the source, who was not
authorized to speak publicly about the matter.
FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP
Two executives at the hedge fund are leaving the firm after
its macro fund suffered heavy losses in the wake of the recent
currency market upheaval, Reuters exclusively resported, citing
three sources familiar with the matter.
EY SWITZERLAND
The unit of audit firm Ernst & Young Global Ltd, appointed
Ronald Sauser managing director of mergers and acquisitions
within its transaction advisory services business.
EATON VANCE MANAGEMENT INTERNATIONAL
The unit of Eaton Vance Corp, appointed Jeffrey
Mueller as a portfolio manager and global high-yield analyst,
effective March.
PRUDENTIAL PLC
M&G Investments, the investment arm of the company in the UK
and Europe, appointed John Mayhew as head of infrastructure
finance within its institutional fixed income business.
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, part of the UK-based retail
and commercial bank, hired Bob Sullivan as senior vice president
of credit sales.
WELLS FARGO & CO
Wells Fargo Commercial Banking, a unit of the company, named
three division managers to lead its commercial banking
operations across Southern California.
KROLL INC
The risk consultancy, which offers advisory services in
business intelligence, data security, due diligence and employee
background screening, announced three executive appointments.
