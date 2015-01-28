(Adds Oppenheimer, Fortress Investment, Prudential, Lloyds Banking, Wells Fargo, Kroll; updates JPMorgan Chase)

The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday.

OPPENHEIMER HOLDINGS INC

A unit of the company, Oppenheimer & Co Inc, appointed Doron Barness as the head of trading, U.S. equities.

Barness, who worked at WP Asset Management and Goldman Sachs Group Inc before joining Oppenheimer, replaces Peter Feinberg, who is retiring later this month.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

The bank's chairman of China investment banking, Gong Fangxiong, will retire, a source with direct knowledge of the move said on Wednesday, giving no reason for the decision.

Gong, also known as Frank Gong, will stay with the firm during a transition period, added the source, who was not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP

Two executives at the hedge fund are leaving the firm after its macro fund suffered heavy losses in the wake of the recent currency market upheaval, Reuters exclusively resported, citing three sources familiar with the matter.

EY SWITZERLAND

The unit of audit firm Ernst & Young Global Ltd, appointed Ronald Sauser managing director of mergers and acquisitions within its transaction advisory services business.

EATON VANCE MANAGEMENT INTERNATIONAL

The unit of Eaton Vance Corp, appointed Jeffrey Mueller as a portfolio manager and global high-yield analyst, effective March.

PRUDENTIAL PLC

M&G Investments, the investment arm of the company in the UK and Europe, appointed John Mayhew as head of infrastructure finance within its institutional fixed income business.

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, part of the UK-based retail and commercial bank, hired Bob Sullivan as senior vice president of credit sales.

WELLS FARGO & CO

Wells Fargo Commercial Banking, a unit of the company, named three division managers to lead its commercial banking operations across Southern California.

KROLL INC

The risk consultancy, which offers advisory services in business intelligence, data security, due diligence and employee background screening, announced three executive appointments. (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Natalie Grover in Bengaluru)