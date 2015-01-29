Jan 29 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BULGARIAN CENTRAL BANK

The governor of the bank nominated one of his deputies to take over the banking supervision department, following the dismissal of the previous head in the wake of a banking crisis last year.

"A proposal for the appointment of Dimitar Kostov was submitted to the parliament on behalf of central bank's governor, Ivan Iskrov," the central bank said in a statement.

PENNSYLVANIAN TREASURY

Rob McCord, one of the more activist officials to hold the elected position of treasurer, announced his resignation, saying he had achieved his goals. Newly elected Governor Tom Wolf will appoint a successor to serve out the rest of McCord's term, which ends in 2016.

ABN AMRO

The Dutch bank has appointed a new country executive for the United Arab Emirates as the previous head is to leave.

AON PLC

Aon Hewitt, the retirement and health solutions business of unit of the company, appointed Jorge Huitron as a senior consultant to its manager research team.

EVERCORE PARTNERS INC

The company appointed Jay Chandler as a senior managing director in the equity capital markets arm of its investment banking business.

CULLEN/FROST BANKERS INC

The company appointed Jerry Salinas as chief financial officer, succeeding Phillip Green, effective Jan. 28.

Green, 60, who has served as CFO since 1995, was appointed president, succeeding David Beck, who has elected to retire.

MORNINGSTAR INC

Morningstar Investment Management Group appointed Mark Watson as director of UK Intermediary Sales for its discretionary managed portfolios service.

GLENCORE

The company's physical copper trader Sebastien Le Page has resigned after almost two decades working at one of the world's top commodity trading houses, an industry source told Reuters .

AMMB HOLDINGS BHD

Malaysia's fifth biggest lender, said its group managing director, Ashok Ramamurthy, has resigned with immediate effect and the firm is now identifying a replacement.

INDRA

The Spanish technology company said its board had agreed to name Fernando Abril-Martorell as chairman, replacing veteran boss Javier Monzon after he resigned.

PENSION INSURANCE CORP

The specialist insurer named Tracy Blackwell chief executive, effective June 30. (Compiled by Natalie Grover)