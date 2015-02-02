BRIEF-Ingenia Communities Group says acquisition of lifestyle communities to be funded by capital raising
* Announces institutional placement and 1 for 11 accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer to existing securityholders
Feb 2 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
The company appointed Katsuyuki Kuki as chairman of banking in Japan to strengthen collaboration between its investment banking and corporate banking divisions.
STANDARD CHARTERED
The banking group appointed Chris Bayliss as head of personal segments, and Anders Carlstorm as head of digital banking, based in Singapore.
SOCIETE GENERALE CIB
The unit of French bank Societe Generale SA appointed Sadia Ricke as head of global finance for Asia Pacific, effective Jan. 1.
BLACKROCK INC
The world's largest asset manager appointed Christopher Hall as managing director for its Asia Fundamental Equities team.
AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The unit of French financial company AXA SA appointed Henrik Donner and David Andersson as co-heads for the Nordic region. AXA Investment also appointed Viktoria Orhamn client service manager.
COUTTS
The wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group said it appointed John Saunders as managing director for western European, American and resident non-domiciled clients.
CANTOR FITZGERALD EUROPE
The investment bank and brokerage firm named Richard Hickinbotham as head of European equity research.
CINVEN
The London-based private equity firm promoted Yalin Karadogan to partner from managing director. It also promoted principals Maxim Crewe and Pontus Pettersson to partners. (Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)
May 2 Jonah Energy, a natural gas company backed by investors including private equity firm TPG Capital, has agreed to acquire oil and gas-producing land in Wyoming from Linn Energy for around $580 million, the companies said on Tuesday.