Feb 5 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

WARBURG PINCUS

The private equity firm hired René Obermann as a managing director and partner in its London office. Obermann was the CEO of Ziggo NV until its acquisition by Liberty Global last year.

FTI CONSULTING INC

The business advisory firm hired Arnaud Salla as a managing director and co-head of its strategic communications business in Paris.

NORDIC CAPITAL

The private equity firm appointed Raj Shah as a partner as it expands its healthcare investment team.

BORROWERSFIRST

The lending platform has appointed Dave Tomlinson as president and CEO. Tomlinson joins the company after five years as president and chief operating officer at Progress Financial, a consumer lender focused on the under-served Hispanic market.

PEAK REINSURANCE

The Hong Kong-based reinsurer, backed by Fosun International Ltd, has appointed Jackie Wong senior vice president, mergers and acquisitions.

INSIGHT INVESTMENT

The European asset management firm appointed Shankar Athreya head of its farmland investments team.

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

The private equity and venture capital firm hired Ignazio Torrepadula as senior adviser from the Boston Consulting Group to boost its presence in Italy. (Compiled by)