COMMONFUND
The investment manager named Jack Foster Jr. managing
director, private equity specialist.
CITIGROUP
The company's top technology-focused investment banker in
Asia, Nikhil Eapen, will leave the bank to join a company owned
by Singapore state investor Temasek, a source with
direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
U.S. BANK
U.S. Bancorp's wealth management arm said it hired
Aaron Zises as a wealth management adviser for its Private
Client Reserve in New York.
ERNST & YOUNG LLP
The audit firm said Denise Hummel joined as a principal in
its human capital practice.
HIGHBRIDGE PRINCIPAL STRATEGIES
The investment firm appointed David Ross as the chief
executive of its newly formed portfolio company, Sierra
Investments Holdings Ltd.
HOULIHAN LOKEY
The investment bank appointed Arik Rashkes a managing
director in its Financial Institutions Group to expand its
insurance sector coverage. Rashkes joins from Blackstone
Advisory Partners.
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC
Japan's largest investment bank and brokerage named Jaj
Singh head of research on ASEAN banks, according to an internal
memo.
