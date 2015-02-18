(Adds Legg Mason, Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management)

Feb 18 The following financial services industry appointments and departures were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

LEGG MASON INC

The asset manager hired mutual fund company Vanguard Group's executives, Rick Genoni and Brandon Clark, to boost its exchange-traded funds business.

DEUTSCHE ASSET & WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The asset management unit of Deutsche Bank AG, named Santiago Trigo managing director and market head for Southern Cone and Andean region in Latin America.

STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS

The asset manager, part of Standard Life Plc, added two executives to its infrastructure debt team.

MERCIA FUND MANAGEMENT

The venture capital firm, a unit of Mercia Technologies Plc , named Peter Dines an investment director, heading life sciences.

ALVAREZ & MARSAL

The business management advisory firm named Age Lindenbergh managing director and leader of its financial services transactions team in Europe.

INTELLECT DESIGN ARENA LTD

The financial technology provider named Andrew England director of its British unit and head of strategy of its transaction banking division, iGTB.

PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS

The boutique investment bank fired its leading restructuring partner Michael Kramer for allegedly soliciting colleagues to leave the firm to set up a new one, the Financial Times reported.

HSH NORDBANK AG

The German landesbank's Chief Risk Officer, Edwin Wartenweiler, will step down when his current contract expires to take up "new career challenges". (Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)