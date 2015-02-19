Feb 19 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

The asset management unit of AXA SA named Monique Diaz global head of compliance. Based in Paris, Diaz will report to Christian Gissler, global head of risks and controls.

U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT

U.S. Bancorp's wealth management arm named Taskeen Pagany as a private banker. She will be based in Chicago and work in the bank's The Private Client Reserve.

WILLIS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

The insurance and reinsurance broker appointed Christine LaSala as chairperson of its North America business. (Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)