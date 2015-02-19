Feb 19 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The asset management unit of AXA SA named Monique
Diaz global head of compliance. Based in Paris, Diaz will report
to Christian Gissler, global head of risks and controls.
U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT
U.S. Bancorp's wealth management arm named Taskeen
Pagany as a private banker. She will be based in Chicago and
work in the bank's The Private Client Reserve.
WILLIS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
The insurance and reinsurance broker appointed Christine
LaSala as chairperson of its North America business.
(Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)