Feb 20 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES

Raymond James & Associates hired a team of advisers from Ameriprise Financial Services Inc, a unit of asset manager and brokerage firm Ameriprise Financial Inc. The employee broker-dealer subsidiary of Raymond James Financial said Ty G Rogers, Donald Furuya and John Fleishman joined its new office in Irvine, California.

DEKABANK

The German lender and fund manager appointed Manuela Better, the former CEO of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank, to the newly created position of chief risk officer, effective June.

LEONTEQ AG

The investment technology provider hired Jeremy Ng from Goldman Sachs Group Inc as deputy chief executive at its Singapore office. Jeremy Ng will be responsible for building the Swiss company's business in Hong Kong and Singapore. (Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)