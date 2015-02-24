(Adds Piper Jaffray, Raymond James, Copper Rock Capital, BofA
Merrill Lynch)
COPPER ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC
The equity management firm named Timothy Codrington as
portfolio manager.
RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES
The Raymond James Financial Inc's broker-dealer unit
hired John Sedberry and Zachary Jones as advisers in its San
Diego office.
PIPER JAFFRAY COMPANIES
The investment bank said Len Sheer, Amrit Agrawal and Bob
Lauria will join its debt capital markets group.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
The global commercial and corporate banking unit of Bank of
America Corp hired Tristan Cheesman as head of European
ABS syndicate. Cheesman joins from the ABS syndicate desk at JP
Morgan, which he joined in September 2012 from Commerzbank.
BNY MELLON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The unit of Bank of New York Mellon Corp appointed
Ralph Studley to the newly created position of director of
investment strategy.
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC
The electronic bond-trading platform operator appointed
David Krein as head of its research division.
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC
The exchange and clearing house operator added Chris Rhodes
and Gordon Bennett to its derivatives markets team.
SC LOWY
The fixed income specialist appointed Florian Schmidt head
of debt capital markets to oversee the expansion of the
company's primary debt issuance capabilities on the public bond
side as well as in private special situations. [ID:nL4N0VY26Y
