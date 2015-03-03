(Adds Veris Wealth, Target Advisers, Credit Suisse, BlackRock)
March 3 The following financial services
VERIS WEALTH PARTNERS
The wealth management firm said it hired Jane Swan from
Northern Trust Corp as senior wealth manager.
TARGET ADVISERS LLP
The UK-based healthcare property investment firm appointed
Paul Wylie portfolio manager and Helen Morrow financial
accountant to its Stirling headquarters.
CREDIT SUISSE Group AG
Credit Suisse retail analyst Gary Balter has joined the
bank's investment banking division as a senior adviser,
according to an internal memo.
BLACKROCK INC
James Charrington stepped down as the investment management
firm's executive chairman in Europe, Middle East and Africa this
week after more than two decades at the world's biggest money
manager, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
BANK OF AMERICA CORP MERRILL LYNCH
Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch unit has hired
Lewis Steinberg from Credit Suisse Group AG to serve
as its in-house tax expert, according to an internal memo seen
by Reuters.
CITIGROUP
The bank is set to make a round of redundancies within its
markets and securities business in the Europe, Middle East and
Africa region, according to an internal memo sent to staff
yesterday and seen by IFR.
AFRICAN BANK INVESTMENTS
The administrators of the failed South African lender said
they were in talks to appoint a new chief executive by the end
of the month.
TOWERS WATSON & CO
The financial management services provider appointed
industry veteran Kate Hollis to its credit research team.
GUGGENHEIM PARTNERS
The U.S. financial services firm has hired Jeff Hoffman and
Joseph Kohls as senior managing directors to bolster its
healthcare investment banking team, the Wall Street Journal
reported. (on.wsj.com/1DNHoGL)
REYL & CIE LTD
The Geneva-based bank appointed Nicolas Duchene as partner
and member of its executive committee.
ANTHEMIS GROUP SA
The digital financial services investment and advisory firm
said Brett King, founder and Chief Executive of Moven, joined as
a venture partner.
CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS BHD
Malaysia's second largest lender by assets said Chief
Financial Officer Kenny Kim resigned due to "leadership changes
at the bank" and would be replaced by his deputy, Shahnaz
Farouque Jammal Ahmad. Kim will become an advisor to CEO Zafrul
Aziz.
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)