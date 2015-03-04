(Adds Raymond James, HSBC; Updates JPMorgan)
THE NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE
The stock exchange owned by the Intercontinental Exchange
said its global head of listings, Scott Cutler, is
leaving after about eight years in the role.
METLIFE INC
The largest U.S. life insurer hired Bharat Kannan as head of
employee benefits for the Asia region.
HSBC
The bank hired Carlos Laboy and Chris Recouso, two senior
analysts based in New York City, to its Americas research team.
Laboy joins HSBC as managing director, global sector head for
beverages and senior food and beverage analyst for the Americas.
Recouso joins HSBC as senior Latin America telecom, media and
technology research analyst.
RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES
The broker-dealer under Raymond James Financial Inc
appointed Rick Sanchez regional director of the West Coast
region.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
The bank's treasurer Craig Delany, who also oversees its
chief investment office, is leaving but will stay on until a
successor is on board, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing
an internal memo.
JPMorgan, the No. 1 adviser on U.S. mergers and acquisitions
year-to-date, also appointed regional co-heads for its M&A
practice in North America and Europe, Middle East and Africa
(EMEA) on Wednesday.
Anu Aiyengar and Henry Gosebruch will be co-heads of M&A for
North America, while David Lomer and Dirk Albersmeier will be
co-heads of M&A for EMEA, Herna Cristerna and Chris Ventresca,
co-heads of global M&A, wrote in an internal JPMorgan memo.
LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC
The British insurer said it had appointed a new interim
chief executive to run its U.S. business, on the day the group
announced a sharp drop in 2014 profits there.
AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The asset management unit of AXA SA named
Christophe Fritsch as head of structuring.
