March 9 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
The bank appointed Brian Seidman to lead its wealth
management team as part of a plan to expand the firm's presence
in top U.S. wealth markets, including the greater New York area.
CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC
Citigroup Inc Global Treasurer Eric Aboaf will join
the company as chief financial officer, effective April 6. He
will succeed John Fawcett, who is retiring on April 30, Citizens
said.
DUAL GROUP
The specialist underwriting arm of Hyperion Insurance Group
appointed Talbir Bains as global chief underwriting officer.
UBS AG
The Swiss bank said Karen Chen had taken the role of
president at UBS (China) Ltd and would be nominated as executive
director in addition to her role as head of wealth management.
CME GROUP INC
The operator of the world's largest futures market said it
appointed Christopher Fix managing director and head of Asia
Pacific.
U.S. BANCORP
The bank appointed Debra Ruth and Jennifer Maschke as
private bankers for the Private Client Reserve in Minneapolis.
MIZUHO BANK
The bank hired Benjamin Lahnstein as head of high-yield EMEA
syndications. Lahnstein joins from RBS, where he was a
managing director in the leveraged debt capital markets team,
having previously worked at ABN Amro and ING.
CLAYTON, DUBILIER & RICE
The private equity firm appointed Jillian Griffiths chief
operating officer. Griffiths was a partner at
PricewaterhouseCoopers, where she was involved in over 150
transactions, advising private equity firms across a wide
variety of industries.
LPL FINANCIAL LLC
The broker-dealer unit of LPL Financial Holdings Inc
added Tim Knepp and Matthew Peterson to its research
team. Knepp joins as executive vice president, chief investment
strategist and chief wealth officer, while Peterson has been
appointed senior vice president and chief wealth strategist.
BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT
Baring Asset Management, a part of the Massachusetts Mutual
Life Insurance Co, appointed Rod Aldridge the head of its
Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) wholesale business.
Aldridge, based in London, was most recently the head of the
firm's UK wholesale distribution.
(Compiled by Manya Venkatesh and Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)