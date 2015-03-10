(Adds BNY Mellon, Citigroup, Edmond de Rothschild, Piper Jaffray, Barclays)

March 10 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CREDIT SUISSE

The Swiss bank is bringing in Tidjane Thiam, the head of British insurer Prudential, as its new chief executive to help drive its push into wealth management in emerging markets.

VANGUARD GROUP

The mutual fund company said it would move the head of its UK and European operations, Thomas Rampulla, to the United States to head its $1 trillion Financial Advisor Services division by mid-year.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

The bank appointed David Weisberg vice president and private banker in its wealth management business' Pittsburgh office. He joins from Wells Fargo Bank where he was a senior vice president and senior private banker.

EDMOND DE ROTHSCHILD GROUP

Swiss-based Edmond de Rothschild Group, which specializes in asset management and private banking, appointed Olivier Colom as head of the newly created General Secretariat. Colom joined the firm in 2013 as an international adviser, and has been a member of its executive committee since then.

CITIGROUP

The bank added former Deutsche Bank AG investment banker Jennifer Fox to its healthcare group, according to an internal memo. Before Deutsche Bank, Fox was a senior managing director at Bear Stearns.

Citi's managing director and head of North American sales, John Gallo, will be leaving the bank, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

NATIXIS GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset manager appointed Chris Jackson deputy chief executive of international distribution. Jackson, based in London, was previously head of international product and UK retail.

PIPER JAFFRAY COS

The investment bank appointed Steven Schmidt managing director in its technology, media and telecommunications investment banking group. Schmidt was most recently a managing director and calling officer at Navidar Group LLC.

BARCLAYS PLC

The bank appointed Jay O'Neil managing director and regional manager for wealth and investment management in Los Angeles. O'Neil joins from Macquarie Bank, where he was most recently head of the private bank.

PUMA INVESTMENTS

The firm specializing in tax-efficient investments, said it appointed Daniela Jaume to its business development team.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

The U.S. firm said on Monday that Claes Dahlbäck, who has served on the bank's board of directors for more than a decade, would not stand for re-election this year.

FANNIE MAE

The U.S. government-controlled mortgage financier said on Monday its Chief Risk Officer John Nichols was taking a leave of absence for health reasons and his deputy, Kimberly Johnson, has taken over.

BANCO PINE SA

The mid-sized Brazilian wholesale bank said on Monday that Norberto Zaiet Junior resigned as chief financial officer to pursue personal interests. (Compiled by Manya Venkatesh and Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)