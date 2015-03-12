(Adds Santander UK)

March 12 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

SANTANDER UK PLC

The bank's global banking and markets division appointed Ben Molony managing director and head of capital advisory within the debt capital markets team. Molony joins from Citigroup, where he ran the capital management strategy group, Santander said.

CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS BHD

Malaysia's second-largest bank by assets said on Thursday it had nominated Tigor Siahaan as president director of its Indonesia unit CIMB Niaga.

CROWE CLARK WHITEHILL

The British accountancy firm said it appointed Jane MacKay as a partner. She joined on March 9 and returns to the company's Thames Valley office after nine years.

RABOBANK

The Dutch bank's chief financial and risk officer Bert Bruggink is to step down after the bank decided to split his role in two. He will continue to carry out the combined tasks until suitable candidates are found and appointed for both new functions.

LIQUIDNET

The trading platform has hired Chris Jackson from Citigroup to become head of its execution and quantitative services group. He comes with over 20 years' experience, and will be charged with setting the strategic direction of the European trading desk and algorithmic services group.

EMERGING CAPITAL PARTNERS

The private equity firm said it appointed Seyi Owodunni as managing director of its Nigeria office. He will be based in Lagos and work with the local team to source and secure investment opportunities. (Compiled by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)