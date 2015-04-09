(Adds Cerberus Capital, Moelis & Co, BCS Financial; Updates Euromoney)

April 9 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR PLC

The company named Andrew Rashbass, chief executive of the Reuters news division of Thomson Reuters Corp , as executive chairman.

Rashbass, 49, will take over from Richard Ensor, 66, who retires at the end of September, said Euromoney, one of Europe's largest business and financial publishers, with a market capitalization of about 1.5 billion pounds ($2.2 billion).

DEUTSCHE BANK

The German bank has appointed Philippe Vollot as global head of regulatory relationship and coordination for government and regulatory affairs, based in Frankfurt, it said on Thursday.

AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

The asset manager said it appointed Francisco Arcilla head of Japan. Arcilla, whose appointment is effective April 1, replaces Mikifumi Watanabe, who retires on June 30.

MOELIS & CO

The investment bank appointed Christopher Shaw as a managing director in the oil and gas sector. Shaw, who has nearly 20 years of oil and gas investment banking experience, most recently worked as a managing director at Barclays.

CERBERUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP

Private investment firm appointed Andrew Frank as managing director to oversee non sponsor-backed lending and to create partnerships with other lending institutions, intermediaries and advisory firms.

BCS FINANCIAL GROUP (BCS)

The financial services provider appointed Vyacheslav Smolyaninov as chief strategist and deputy head of equity research for the Russian market. (Compiled by Avik Das and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)