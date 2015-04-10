BRIEF-IGD Q1 net profit up at EUR 14.3 mln
* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 14.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 12.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
April 10 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CITIGROUP INC
The U.S. bank's head of franchise risk and strategy, Brian Leach, will retire at the end of April, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Andrew McMurdo, the bank's global head of loan syndicate, leveraged and acquisition finance and head of EMEA loan syndicate, is leaving, banking sources said.
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC (AIG)
The insurer appointed Michael Brady as its first chief technology officer, effective April 13. Brady's responsibilities will include overseeing the infrastructure, applications development methodology, and architecture functions of AIG's technology organization, Chief Information Officer Phil Fasano wrote in a memo to employees.
PERELLA WEINBERG
The investment bank said telecom banker George Young III from Lazard would join the company as a partner, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters. (Compiled by Avik Das and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)
