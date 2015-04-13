April 13 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of
JPMorgan Chase & Co
The financial group has named Emilio Saracho vice-chairman
and promoted Vis Raghavan to replace him as deputy CEO of its
commercial and investment bank (CIB) in Europe.
U.S. Bancorp
The Private Client Reserve, a division of U.S. Bancorp's
wealth management unit, has appointed Mark Benskin
managing director. Benskin joins from BMO Bank.
ICAP Plc
The world's largest interdealer broker said it appointed
Stuart Bridges, an insurance veteran and financial chief of
Hiscox Ltd as group finance director.
M&G Investments
Infracapital, the infrastructure investment arm of M&G
Investments, has appointed Andy Matthews to lead its greenfield
infrastructure investment activities. Matthews joins from 3i
Group Plc's infrastructure team.
3i Group Plc
The investment manager group appointed Simon Thompson as
non-executive chairman to replace Adrian Montague. 3i also
appointed Jonathan Asquith deputy chairman.
