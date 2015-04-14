April 14 The following financial services
Credit Suisse Group AG
The global head of prime services, Paul Germain, is leaving
the Swiss bank, said a memo to staff on Tuesday, seen
by Reuters.
State Street Corp
State Street Corp has appointed Alex Lawton senior
managing director and head of securities finance for State
Street Global Markets in Europe, the Middle-East and
Africa.
Citibank Inc
The financial group named Stephen Bird, its chief
executive for Asia Pacific, as head of its global consumer bank,
CEO Mike Corbat said on Monday in a memo seen by Reuters.
AXA Investment
The AXA SA unit said Dani Saurymper would take on
the management of the AXA Framlington Health fund and the AXA WF
Framlington Health. Saurymper will join on April 27 from
Barclays Capital, where he was an equity research analyst for
European healthcare.
i2c Inc
The payment processing company appointed Stephen Grice as
general manager, Europe. Grice was previously head of prepaid UK
and Ireland at MasterCard Inc.
Standard Chartered Plc
Marios Maratheftis has been appointed global chief
economist, the bank said on Tuesday.
