April 15
The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Wednesday.
of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
The financial group appointed Scott Strochak and Natalie Oh
as senior wealth directors in its wealth management offices in
Florida and Chicago, respectively. The bank also said it had
appointed Alan Zinkin senior wealth director in Miami.
WELLS FARGO & CO
The financial group said it appointed Erick Strati regional
vice president of commercial banking for South Florida.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
JPMorgan Asset Management, a unit of the financial group,
said it appointed Patrick Beuret as country head for
Switzerland, effective immediately.
INVESTEC BANK LTD
Investec Investment Banking, a unit of Investec Bank,
appointed Jason Green head of debt advisory.
MVISION
The investment advisory firm said it appointed Kay Blackwell
and Erica Johnson managing directors. MVision also said William
Riedlinger had joined the firm as a director. He was previously
with Barclays Wealth.
ABRAAJ GROUP
The emerging markets-focused private equity firm has
appointed Huda al-Lawati as partner and chief investment officer
for the Middle East and North Africa region.
OLD MUTUAL PLC
The Africa-focused insurance company said it had appointed
Standard Bank executive Bruce Hemphill to lead the
company, replacing Julian Roberts.
HIGHTOWER ADVISORS LLC
The independent wealth management firm appointed Chris
Curtis executive vice president of finance and accounting.
MCGRAW HILL FINANCIAL INC
Robert Easton, executive deputy superintendent of the
insurance division at the New York Department of Financial
Services (DFS), will become chief compliance officer at McGraw
Hill, the parent of Standard & Poor's rating agency, Benjamin
Lawsky, head of the regulatory agency, confirmed to Reuters.
(Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)